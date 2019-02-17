Try 1 month for 99¢

Jack Owen Young

March 20, 1935 - January 31, 2019

RACINE - Jack Owen Young left this world on 1/31/19 at age 83 to live his eternal life in Heaven.

Jack was a devoted Christian, romantic husband, a loving father, and a successful businessman. Jack was born in Kenosha to Hugh and Floretta Young. He married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary Grathen, on August 22, 1953. Jack and Rosemary were best friends and celebrated 65 years of marriage by renewing their vows last August at Word of Faith Family Church, officiated by Pastor Manuel Lozano. The event and dinner were attended by over 120 friends and relatives. Jack graduated from Washington Park High School in 1953 and went on to University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy, graduating in 1958. While at university, Jack was in the ROTC, later joined the Army Reserve, and was a lifetime NRA member. Jack and Gary Qualley joined together as partners and purchased Lange's Pharmacy on Kinzie Ave. The partners later built and moved Lange's to a new location at 1122 West Blvd, on the old North Shore tracks. Lange's quickly grew and added gifts, jewelry, cosmetics, and Hallmark Cards. Lange's became a large part of the West Racine business district. Jack was also part owner of Schaffer Pharmacy until it closed in 1996.

In 1967 Jack was President of the Racine County Pharmacist Association. He was a Charter Member of the Rotary Foundation of Racine West from 1968 to 2011. Having a love for hunting, camping and traveling with his family, Jack was an Indian Guide and enjoyed guiding and helping others. Jack was proud that he had visited every state in the USA and many other countries in his extensive travels. Jack expanded on the love of hunting passed to him from his father and father-in law and bought 80 acres of wooded land up North. This land became a gathering spot for the entire extended family and many friends. Under Jack's influence, several generations learned to love the woods where his family and friends hunted, hiked, and spent hours around a campfire talking, singing, laughing, and cooking. He taught everyone in the family how to hunt, ride all-terrain vehicles, start proper campfires, and how to find one's way through the woods. If anyone got lost, he'd come find them! He loved to fly, earned his pilot license, and flew for fun with family members.

Jack was blessed to be a blessing. He was always there for his wife, children, grandchildren, church family, and friends in countless ways, including helping to purchase first homes and start businesses. Jack was very popular in Racine, leading his family and friends to joke that at least 3 people would greet him whenever he went out to restaurants or stores. As a pharmacist, he helped his customers solve health issues and was deeply loved by many of his long-term customers. He often took extra time with people to dive into their medical history and discuss drug interactions, which at times resulted in prescription changes to avoid adverse reactions. When a prescription was needed after pharmacy hours, Jack would leave his family, and even his dinner, to fill and personally deliver the prescription. Jack was an active member, greeter, and usher at Word of Faith Family Church. As the respected patriarch, he was consulted on mostly all major decisions in the family. Jack is already sadly missed and deeply loved forever by his family.

Jack and Rosemary have 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Until reuniting in Heaven, Jack will be dearly missed by his children Kim & Cary Manderfield, Tracy Young, Micki Joy Young & Robert Burman, and Patrick Young who is now with Jack in Heaven. He is loved and admired by his grandchildren: Sarah (Geschke) Mundy and Scott, John Young and Shawnya, Samantha Young, Garrett, Evan (Morgan), and Quinn Manderfield, and two great grandchildren, Vincent Young and Maris Rose Mundy. He is survived by his sister, Sally (David) Sawyer. Jack was preceded in death by his son Patrick Owen, his parents Hugh and Floretta, in-laws Edward and Myrtle Grathen, and sister Faye Davis.

Per Jack's wishes, a private service with family was held on Friday, February 15th.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Word of Faith Family Church at 1619 N. Newman Rd., Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406, Redeem & Restore Center at P.O. Box 342 Pewaukee, WI 53072, or your favorite charity.

