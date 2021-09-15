BURLINGTON—Jack Lee Aydelotte, age 67, of Burlington died January 26 surrounded by his loving family and dogs. Jack’s family is inviting you to a celebration of his life: A Memorial Gathering will take place September 18, 2021 at Norway Lutheran Church 6321 Heg Park Rd. Wind Lake, WI. from 10:00 – 10:45 AM with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Jack’s family suggest memorials to Northway Lutheran Church “Helping Hands Food Pantry”.
For the full obituary please go to www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Mealy Funeral Home
225 W. Main St
Waterford, WI.
(262)534-2233
