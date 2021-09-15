BURLINGTON—Jack Lee Aydelotte, age 67, of Burlington died January 26 surrounded by his loving family and dogs. Jack’s family is inviting you to a celebration of his life: A Memorial Gathering will take place September 18, 2021 at Norway Lutheran Church 6321 Heg Park Rd. Wind Lake, WI. from 10:00 – 10:45 AM with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.