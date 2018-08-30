Subscribe for 17¢ / day

February 22, 1927—August 26, 2018

RACINE- Jack L. Manalli, 91, passed away at Ascension Healthcare- All Saints on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Funeral Services for Jack will be held at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church on Friday, August 31 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:30 until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church or Harvest Outreach Food Pantry.

