Jack L. Manalli
February 22, 1927 - August 26, 2018
RACINE- Jack L. Manalli, 91, passed away at Ascension Healthcare- All Saints on Sunday, August 26, 2018.
Jack was born in Racine on February 22, 1927 to the late John and Stella (nee: James) Manalli. He was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High and attended Milwaukee State Teachers College. Jack served proudly in the Navy in World War II in the Pacific Theater as a Yeoman aboard LST 1044. Jack started his professional career in sales as a District Manager for A.B. Dick Company. He had worked as a service technician for A.B. Dick prior to joining the sales division. He subsequently became National Sales Manager for K-D Automotive Tools and Thexton Specialty Tools from where he retired.
Jack married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Mary Lou Zak, who preceded him in death in 2014. They celebrated over 67 years of marriage. They were founding members of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in 1960. Jack served in many elected and volunteer capacities, Senior Warden, Church School Teacher and Eucharistic Minister. He also represented St. Michaels on the Board of Harvest Outreach Food Pantry for 22 years and served as president for 3 years. He and Mary Lou were 25 + year members of the Model A Ford Club of America and Wisconsin. Together along with the help an advice of dear friends Joe Guir and Ted Masilian, lovingly restored their 1930 Tudor A in which they took many club trips and tours.
Jack is survived by his beloved daughters Susan of Racine, Sandra (Mike) Vogelman of Newald and Sara of Greenfield; grandchildren, Paul (Chris) Vogelman, Jennifer Diedrick, and Rachel (Matt) Caelwaerts and 8 great grandchildren, Stephanie (Will) Dubuison, Cody, Tyler, Jessica and Emily LaBay, Ashley Diedrick, Logan and Bristol Caelwaerts. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his brother Gilbert (Susan) Manalli.
Funeral Services for Jack will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church on Friday, August 31 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:30 until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Michael's Episcopal Church or Harvest Outreach Food Pantry.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark DeCheck for the many years of Care he gave to our father.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
