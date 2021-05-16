Jack L. Christiansen

July 28, 1937—May 7, 2021

RACINE — Jack Louis Christiansen passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021. Jack was born in Racine on July 28, 1937, the son of the late Clarence and Ruth (nee: Goodland) Christiansen. On February 23, 1963, in Racine, he was united in marriage to Margaret “Peggy” Jean Peterson.

Jack was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. He was a Lithographer at Western Publishing Company, retiring in 1998. Jack was a proud member of the Graphic Arts International Union, Local 254. He was a member of the WI National Guard, Red Arrow Division, serving at Fort Lewis, WA during the Berlin Crisis in 1963.

He enjoyed time spent at the family cottage golfing with his son Peter, boating, fishing with his daughter Sara, finally shooting a Hole-In-One at Ives Grove Golf Course in 2013. A daily walk with his canine friend, Holly, was his favorite pastime.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 58 years, Peggy; loving daughter, Sara Jane Richards (Steve Schleicher) of Door County; nieces: Susan Schanstine, Virginia (Scott) Miller, Dianna (DJ) Butler, Chris Christiansen; nephews: Rev. Christopher (Donna Gardner) Manke of Wauwatosa, WI and Matthew (Christine) Manke of Brookline, MA.

He is further survived by other relatives and friends.