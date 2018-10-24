WATERFORD—Jack F. Olsen, 80, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Aurora Memorial Hospital – Burlington.
Born in Sheboygan on June 2, 1938, he was the son of Joseph and Eithel (nee Harris) Olsen. He spent his early life in Sheboygan where he graduated from Sheboygan North High School. Following high school he enlisted in the Navy where he proudly served his country from 1956 to 1960.
On July 3, 1967, in Chicago, he was united in marriage to Ann Marie Maki. Following marriage they made their home in Milwaukee before moving to Waterford in 2000. Jack worked for Western Electric, which later became AT&T and retired from Lucent Technologies. He was a member of the Pioneers Union, loved to golf and bowl. In his younger years he enjoyed being involved with a variety of sporting activities.
Jack is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann; children, John (Marla) Olsen and Lynn Olsen; grandchildren, Stefani, Joshua, Samantha, Rachel, Anne, Isaiah, Elijah, Karolyn, Benjamin, and great grandchildren, Irie and Blakely. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials go to the charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff with Pine Brook Pointe and Aurora Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
A Memorial Service for Jack will be held on Friday October 26, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with full Military Honors following. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 26th from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
