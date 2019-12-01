Jack E. Martini

January 8, 1933 – November 24, 2019

RACINE – Jack Emanuel Martini, 86, passed away at Clement J. Zablocki VAMC on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

He was born in Racine on January 8, 1933, the son of the late Martin and Marian (nee: Bronson) Martini. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army. On August 15, 1984, he was united in marriage to Theresa Stancato. Jack worked for Chrysler for 30 years, retiring in 1985. He then worked for another 16 years for Time Warner Cable. Jack was a longtime member of Roma Lodge. He was an avid bowler. The highlight of his bowling career was bowling three 300 games. He also enjoyed dancing, especially the Jitterbug.

Surviving is his wife of 35 years, Theresa; his children, Kimberly, Paulette (Joseph) Halbur, Jack A. (Brenda) Martini, and David (Joy) Martini, and several grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Martini.

Funeral services for Jack will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 6 p.m. Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until service time at 6 p.m.