Jack Charles Moll

He was born March 15, 1930 in Indianapolis, IN to Wood C. and Margaret B. Moll. Jack graduated from Broad Ripple High School, where he was a member of the basketball and baseball teams, and became an Eagle Scout. He attended DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, where he played on the baseball team and joined Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, serving as President his senior year. He graduated DePauw in 1952 with a BA in Economics and enlisted in the Army. He was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the rank of Sgt. 1st Class in charge of Machine Records at 5th Army Headquarters at Navy Pier in Chicago, IL.

In June of 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Dottie Nelson, after her graduation from DePauw. In 1956, Jack graduated with his MBA in Business Management from Indiana University and soon after was hired by Eli Lilly & Co. Next, Dottie and Jack moved to Racine, Wisconsin where he began his nearly 30-year career in marketing and management with SC Johnson. He was Product Manager for Pledge and the Automotive brands. He was also head of Johnson Outdoors and purchased many of their recreation companies, including Eureka Tent, Scuba Pro, Old Town Canoe and Kayak and Minn-Kota Motors. He retired from SCJ in 1989 as Vice President of Commercial Markets. While in Racine, Jack also served as Elder of his Presbyterian Church and was the state delegate to the U.S. Olympic Committee for the 1972 Games. In 1989, the couple moved to Hilton Head, SC where they had vacationed for 15 years. Jack was an enthusiastic tennis player and avid golfer. He and Dottie both have fond memories of playing golf tournaments in many states and foreign countries as members of The American and International Senior Golf Associations.