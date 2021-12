RACINE—JaCarla Q. McClose, age 45. Peacefully passed away on November 19, 2021. Combined Services will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Calvary Chapel of Racine, 9410 Durand Avenue. Visitation 10 AM-12 PM. Funeral at 12 PM. Services Entrusted to: Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI.