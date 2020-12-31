January 4, 1935 – December 11, 2020
Mount Pleasant – J. JoAnn Brinkman, 85, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, December 11, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Danville, IL, on January 4, 1935, daughter of the late Herman and Mary Jane (Nee: Kelley) Jenkins. The family moved to Racine in 1949.
After meeting on a blind date arranged by friends, she was united in marriage on November 26, 1955, to Fred “Fritz” Brinkman and they enjoyed 50 wonderful years together and two loving daughters before his passing on January 22, 2006. JoAnn was a stay-at-home mom until her daughters were in their teens. She was then employed by the Racine Unified School District working in the food service office for 24 years, retiring in May 1995.
Fritz and JoAnn spent many enjoyable winters in Florida. JoAnn was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for 70 years. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge. JoAnn enjoyed quilting, stitchery, reading, bus trips, and getting together with neighbors for lunch, getting together with lifelong friends, but most of all getting together with her family was her greatest enjoyment, especially camping and making Norwegian cookies with her granddaughter, Jennifer, and passing on the homemade noodle tradition.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughters, Cheryl Pederson (Rick Linthicum) of Brooksville, FL, Gayle Rowlands of Mount Pleasant; her special granddaughter, Jennifer (Brian) Widmar of Racine; the brightest light of her life, her great-grandson Dean, 3 nephews and their families, Jeff (Robin) Monson-Dupuis, Kevin (Tonya) Dupuis, Chris (Veronica) Dupuis; dear friends, Patty and Jim Keeran; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
In addition to her parents and husband, JoAnn is preceded in death by her in-laws, Fred and Esther Brinkman; sister, Beverly (Arthur) Dupuis; sister-in-law, Jackie (David) Jefferson; sons-in-law, Rick Pederson, Bruce Rowlands, Bruce Kristopeit; great-nephew, Ethan Monson-Dupuis; and her
late life companion, Bob Ellis.
A private celebration of JoAnn’s life will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00am. The service will be available via live stream for the public. Please refer to JoAnn’s online obituary on the funeral home website for the link closer to the service day. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park on a later date.
