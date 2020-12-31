January 4, 1935 – December 11, 2020

Mount Pleasant – J. JoAnn Brinkman, 85, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, December 11, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Danville, IL, on January 4, 1935, daughter of the late Herman and Mary Jane (Nee: Kelley) Jenkins. The family moved to Racine in 1949.

After meeting on a blind date arranged by friends, she was united in marriage on November 26, 1955, to Fred “Fritz” Brinkman and they enjoyed 50 wonderful years together and two loving daughters before his passing on January 22, 2006. JoAnn was a stay-at-home mom until her daughters were in their teens. She was then employed by the Racine Unified School District working in the food service office for 24 years, retiring in May 1995.

Fritz and JoAnn spent many enjoyable winters in Florida. JoAnn was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for 70 years. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge. JoAnn enjoyed quilting, stitchery, reading, bus trips, and getting together with neighbors for lunch, getting together with lifelong friends, but most of all getting together with her family was her greatest enjoyment, especially camping and making Norwegian cookies with her granddaughter, Jennifer, and passing on the homemade noodle tradition.