January 4, 1935 – December 11, 2020
MOUNT PLEASANT — J. JoAnn Brinkman, 85, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, December 11, 2020, peacefully in her sleep.
A private celebration of JoAnn’s life will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00 am. The service will be available via live stream for the public. Please refer to JoAnn’s online obituary on the funeral home website for the link closer to the service day. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park on a later date.
Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
