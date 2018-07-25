J. David Rowland
December 30, 1932—July 23, 2018
RACINE—Mr. John David Rowland, 85, Died at Aurora St Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee following complications with heart surgery on Monday evening July 23, 2018.
David was born on December 30, 1932 in Racine, the son of the late Grace Campbell Rowland and John S. (Jack) Rowland. On September 8, 1956 David married the love of his life and best friend Julianne (Judy) Findley.
David grew up in Racine, then attended Choate preparatory school before going on to Cornell University where he got his BA and then to UW Madison where he obtained his JD and met Judy.
David was the 3rd generation to run the family business: CRB Insurance Agency. While a business executive he provided leadership to many business organizations. He served as President of the Racine Chamber of Commerce (RAMAC), President of the Wisconsin Independent Agents Association (and later as a State National Director). He was also a Director of the M&I Bank of Racine and later an Advisor to the Heritage Bank. In 1963 he was named the Jaycee “Man of the Year”.
David was also active in many community organizations having served as fundraising chair of The United Way, President of the Racine Community Foundation, President of the St Luke’s Hospital Board, and board member of The Prairie School during its formative years. David was a lifelong and active member of the First Presbyterian Church and served on all of the various church boards as well as serving on the ministerial relations committee of the Presbytery. He was also the president of Racine Rotary serving in many capacities culminating in District Governorship.
David loved the outdoors from duck hunting in Canada for over 50 years to fishing in the Bahamas for almost 25. He enjoyed golf but was equally happy on his tractor or with his chainsaw. He took his Welsh heritage to heart celebrating the love of music and singing; from opera to Gilbert and Sullivan and was always quick to pick up his ukulele whenever the opportunity arose.
David is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy; his children John S Rowland, Betsy (Mike) Walton, and Meg (John) Daniels. He has seven grandchildren: James (Sarah) Walton, Megan (Patrick) McGuire, Amy (Taylor) Schrage, Jordan Rowland (Marco Anderson), Jack Rowland, Louisa Daniels, Hugh Daniels. He also leaves behind Great Grandchildren: Maddox, Finley and Avery McGuire, Kaia Schrage, Mila Anderson, and a baby girl due in October.
The Family invites friends to a celebration of David’s life at 9 am Saturday morning July 28, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine, WI 53403. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, Healthcare Network, or The Prairie School.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
