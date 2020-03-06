Izabella Mia Macemon
February 20, 2017 – February 29, 2020

Racine – Izabella “Bella” Mia Macemon, age 3, joined the choirs of angels in Heaven, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Although born with challenges in life, her bright- beautiful-infectious smile & laughter will forever warm the hearts of all who loved her.

Surviving are her mom, Erika (nee: Castillo) Macemon; dad, Brian Macemon; siblings, Lorenzo Macemon, Liam Hansen and Andre Price; step-father, Michael Hansen; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins of the Navarro, Velasquez, Macemon & Bueno families; and many close friends who helped with Izabella’s care.

Services celebrating Bella will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 am with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be at Saint Lucy Church on Saturday from 9:00 – 11:00 am.

