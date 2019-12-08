Ivy T. Tucker

Ivy was a very friendly and generous person. He enjoyed sports especially baseball and boxing. He loved to listen to Jazz music, while savoring a good cigar. Ivy shared many memorable moments with family and friends and will be truly missed. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: His daughter Ivory Tucker; mother Louise Tucker; sister: Sherrie Tucker all of Racine; two brothers: Conrese Williams of Racine, Antonio (Valerie) Tucker of Oklahoma; a host of great aunts, great uncles, aunts, uncles, nieces, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and other friends including his longtime friend, Charles Dent.