Ivy May Eckert, 97, was called home to the loving arms of our Lord on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. In accordance with Ivy’s wishes a private service has been held with internment at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Carlynn Crevier and staff for the compassionate care Ivy received over many years. Special thanks also to the staff and caregivers at Parkview Gardens and t Mihi Gil. Your kindness and support meant more than you can know. To the nursing staff at Ascension All Saints 4th and 5th floors, you are God’s angels here on earth. May God Bless You All!