Ivanka "Eva" Sretenovich Nee: Putilin

April 18, 1929—November 1, 2018
RACINE—With her family by her side, Ivanka “Eva” Sretenovich, age 89, passed away on Thursday November 1, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
Eva was born in Belgrade (Serbia), Yugoslavia, April 18, 1929, daughter of the late Filip and Jelena (nee: Cosic) Putilin.
On November 22, 1952 at St. Sava Church in Milwaukee, Eva was united in marriage to Alexander Sretenovich. They enjoyed over fifty years together before Alexander passed away on November 2, 2003. In her younger years, Eva was employed with Simmons of Kenosha, Western Publishing and Eitel’s. She was a dedicated member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church and past president of the Circle of Serbian Sisters “Mala Gospojina”. Eva will be fondly remembered for her love of socializing, dancing, bowling, cooking delicious Serbian food, vegetable and flower gardening and traveling through Europe. Above all, she will be best remembered for her great love for her family.
Eva will be dearly missed by her children, Lisa (Ron) Hamilton, George (Kathy) Sretenovich, Nikola “Nick” (Karen) Sretenovich, all of Racine; step-daughter, Zlata Pantic of Dobrovodica Serbia, her grandchildren, Amanda (Ivan) Lawler, George (Kristie) Sretenovich Jr., Serena Sretenovich, Stevan Sretenovich, Milenko (Ljilja) Pantic; her great-grandchildren, Ashley and Sophia Lawler, Marija and Ivana Pantic; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Eva was also preceded in death by her step son-in-law, Brana Pantic.
Funeral services will be held at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State Street, Saturday, November 10, 2018, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dragan Mitrovic officiating. Interment will follow at the Gracanica Cemetery, Third Lake, IL. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. (Mali Pomen Service at 7:00 p.m.) and Saturday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
634-7888
