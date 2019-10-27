{{featured_button_text}}
Israel Luis

RACINE — Surrounded by his loving family, Israel Luis, age 65, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested. Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete notice.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

