Isaiah David Cruz
Isaiah David Cruz

Isaiah David Cruz, 66, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Private family services were held per Isaiah’s wishes. Please see www.Strouf.com for the full obit.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street, Racine

262-632-5101

To plant a tree in memory of Isaiah Cruz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

