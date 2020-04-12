Isaiah David Cruz, 66, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Private family services were held per Isaiah’s wishes. Please see www.Strouf.com for the full obit.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street, Racine
262-632-5101
