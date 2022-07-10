Aug. 17, 1932—July 1, 2022

RACINE—Isabelle M. Blakley, 89, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 in her home.

Isabelle was born in Portage County on August 17, 1932 to Frank and Josephine (nee: Kujawa) Borski.

She was employed with St. Luke’s Hospital of Racine in the environmental services department until her retirement.

Isabelle was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish in Racine. She was very hard working, and took great pride in her flower gardens and perfect lawn. Isabelle enjoyed baking and made the best chocolate chip cookies.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Blakley; her daughters: Michelle (Greg) Gliesmann and Denise Ostrowski; her grandchildren: Jenevra (Brian) Gliesmann-Lail, Ryan Ostrowski, Rachel Ostrowski, and Erin Blakley; and her three great-grandchildren: Ranna, Reyes, and Rynn Lail.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her former husband, James C. Blakley, a son, Alvin Blakley and nine siblings.

Private inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park beside her son Alvin. In Isabelle’s honor, memorials to St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish 1532 N. Wisconsin Street, Racine WI 53402, have been suggested.

