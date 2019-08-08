July 6, 1927 — August 2, 2019
RACINE — Isabel Trevino, age 92, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Pearsall, TX, July 6, 1927, daughter of the late Estanislado and Anita (Nee: Ramos) Martinez.
On September 8, 1942 she was united in marriage to Federico Trevino who preceded her in death March 3, 2006. Isabel enjoyed Spanish music and anything Betty Boop. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, Alice Trevino, Noe (Dawn) Trevino, Federico Trevino Jr.; special daughter, Diane Trevino; grandchildren, Anthony (Rolando) Martinez, George Martinez, Storm Diaz, Rene (Connie) Del Toro, Robert Del Toro, Federico (Deanna) Trevino II, Annalisa Del Toro, Federico Trevino III, Thomas Trevino, Jason Trevino, Nicole Trevino; special grandson, Christopher Rendon; many great grandchildren; sisters, Carmen Herrera, Mona (Bonitacio) Esquiel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ines Trevino; grandchildren, Steven Martinez, Michael Trevino, Jeremy Trevino and Crystal Ivel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 10, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., with Reverend Ricardo Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday at the funeral home 5 -7 p.m.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Katie and Sam from Allay Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
