January 18, 1917 - August 19, 2021
MT. PLEASANT - Isabel Clare Rossey of Mt. Pleasant died August 19, 2021, at the age of 104. She was born on January 18, 1917, to James and Jessie (Thomas) in LaHarpe, IL; was raised in Keokuk, IA, lived in Fond du Lac from 1936-1964 before moving to Racine.
Enrolled at Carthage College after graduating Salutatorian from Keokuk High in 1934. After an interruption for marriages and children, she returned to Carthage College and graduated Cum Laude in 1965.
Isabel taught English at Park High from 1965 to 1970. She then obtained a master's degree from Marquette University and taught remedial reading until she retired in 1979.
In her life she was involved with numerous interests and hobbies: archery, in the 40's and 50's (WIS women's champion in 1949), earned a solo pilot license in the 1940's, enjoyed rifle shooting in the 1950's and was a member of the Fond du Lac Rifle Club. She even won a women's stock car race in the 1950's. She had a lifelong interest in antiques, especially quilts and buttons. She was a member of the WIS Quilt Project, the National Button Society and the WIS Button Society. She has been around the world twice, visited over 70 countries, seven continents, and every state in the United States.
Isabel was an activist for peace and justice issues with particular emphasis on women's rights. She was on the board of the Racine County Democrats for about 20 years. A long time member of NOW, she worked fervently for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Isabel had three children from her first marriage and two from her second marriage to Will Rossey of Fond du Lac who died in 1956. Preceding her also in death was a son, Alan Rossey, and one grandchild. Surviving children are: John (Romana) Schmidt of Castroville, CA, Barbara Grant of Fort Atkinson, Carol May and Joel (Lynaya) Rossey of Racine; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In understanding that Isabel would not have wanted to put anyone at risk for COVID, we are forgoing a service, and hope you can honor her with a contribution to Holy Communion Lutheran Church or Carthage College.
However, if we could have had the service we wanted, it would have included lots of pictures, piano music ("Now the Day is Over"), the hymn "Beautiful Saviour," and speakers giving moving testimony to a life wonderfully lived. Thank you.
Because I could not stop for death
He Kindly stopped for me
The carriage held but just ourselves
And immortality---Emily Dickinson
