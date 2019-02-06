April 12, 1993 — February 2, 2019
WAUKESHA — After a brief journey here on earth Isaac Douglas Johnson went home to be with his Lord and Savior at the tender age of 25.
In Psalm 127 it says “behold children are a gift from God” and Isaac was truly a gift! The name Isaac means “he laughs” and laugh he did! His humor kept us in stitches and his smile always lit up the room. And while we cry now, we will soon be laughing with him in heaven.
Born April 12th, 1993 Isaac is the beloved son of the Reverends Bryan and Pamala Johnson of Ladysmith, WI, and the brother of Felicia, Steven, Jacklynn, Benjamyn, and two foster sisters. Isaac was preceded in death by his grandparents Roger and Naomi Schuster and uncle Kenneth. He was a machine operator at Eaton in Waukesha for several years and a graduate of Burlington High School in 2011. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday February 9th at Bridge Church, 1314 S Grand Ave, Waukesha, WI 53186, from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m.
Hartson Funeral Home
414-425-9797
