Irving J. "Jerry" Petersen

He was born in Racine, November 13, 1938, son of the late Irving and Mildred (Nee: Freitag) Petersen. Jerry graduated from Horlick High School “Class of 1956”. He proudly served in the U. S. Army. Jerry was united in marriage to Gloria Giacinti and they were blessed with four children, Debbie, Kristi, Sandy and Greg. Gloria passed away March 11, 1984. While raising his family Jerry attended Marquette University, earning a Mechanical Engineering degree. He was an engineering leader and instrumental in bringing Poclain Hydraulics to Sturtevant, WI. On December 21, 1992 he was united in marriage to Joan G. Hedden. Jerry was an avid golfer and golfed in the Racine Hydraulics Golf League for 45+ years. He enjoyed summers at his cottage on Tichigan Lake, winters in Fredericksburg, TX, reading, cribbage and traveling. He was an avid Packer fan and owner, devoted Marquette “Warrior” and above all else, number one fan of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all athletic endeavors and activities. He was a member of Kenosha Country Club, American Society of Mechanical Engineers and United Commercial Travelers. He spent countless hours at his Tichigan Lake cottage with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends enjoying lake life and “tinkering” to make the cottage its best. Above all, he treasured memories made with family and friends. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.