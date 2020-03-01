Irvin Clark Ellsworth (I.C.E.) passed away on February 23rd, 2020.

Born to Carl and Jean Ellsworth in Farmington, Maine. Ice was a master carpenter, owning his own business I.C.E (Irvin’s Carpentry Excellence). Irvin built his dreams with his hands and personality.

Irvin will be missed by his daughter, Angelique Harman, his grandson Dominic, Irvin’s best friend and Love (Mary Gold) Marian Monaghan, Brothers and Sisters in Maine, and many, many friends he shared his Love and Laughter.

A Celebration of (ICE’S) life will be at Rojos, Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

