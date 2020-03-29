Irmgard 'Irma' Dunn

October 2, 1929—March 26, 2020

Dunn, Irmgard “Irma” age 90, of Milwaukee, (formerly of Burlington) passed away at her daughter’s home with family by her side on March 26, 2020.

Irma was born in Offenbach, Germany on October 2, 1929, the daughter of the late Christian and Eva Natale. She spent her early life in Germany where she attended school. On April 30, 1947 she married Thomas Dunn in Germany, who preceded her in death November 16, 1998. After her husband Thomas was released from service the couple moved from Germany to Tennessee, and later settled in the Burlington area for 58 years. She worked as an Executive Housekeeper for Americana in Lake Geneva for 30 plus years. Irma loved her dogs, and spending time visiting area restaurants. Irma’s greatest joy was the company of her family.

Survived by her children, Linda (Dave) Wade, Mike (Chris)Dunn, Lorna (Pat) Dunn, Deone (John) Earhart, Jimmy (Trish) Dunn, and Sherry (Randy) Dunn. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas and daughter, Renata (Romie) Kerkman.