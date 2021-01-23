1935—2021
Irmgard (Bickel) Heling found everlasting peace and joy January 18, 2021 as she reunited with her beloved family in God’s kingdom.
Irmgard was born during the Third Reich in Heidelberg, Germany on November 12, 1935. After her family survived WW2, her dream to come to America was made possible by Rev. Monsignor George Orth, who sponsored her as a special immigrant on behalf of St. Frederick’s Catholic Church in Cudahy, WI. Irmgard lived with Fr. Orth and his assistant Martha Bickel (Irma’s immigrant Aunt also from Germany) at St. Frederick’s upon her arrival in December 1956 at age 21. Prior to coming to the US, Irma worked in various office and supply chain roles for the American Government that occupied Heidelberg after the conclusion of the war.
In 1957 Irma married the 1st love of her life Robert Zold and raised 2 children Kenneth Zold and Kevin Pirelli.
In 1980 Irma married the 2nd love of her life James Heling and they were married 40 years at the time of her passing.
Irma was a devoted homemaker, wife and extremely supportive, loving and self-sacrificing mother.
Irma and her husband Jim loved travelling and took many interesting vacations and also lived in many states during their lives together (Wisconsin, Georgia, Texas, Illinois).
Irma also worked for many years at DW Davies Co in Racine WI, First Wisconsin Bank in Milwaukee, Walgreens and Krogers in various office, financial/trust management and customer service roles.
Irma was warm, kind, funny, witty, outspoken and frank, impeccably organized, responsible and well-intentioned, an excellent cook and had a talent for flower arranging, decorating and fashion sense. Irma also developed many friends during her lifetime and travels. She was extremely tenacious and resilient, bouncing back repeatedly during her lifetime from near insurmountable challenges. She loved dearly the immediately family she had to leave behind in Germany and they were always very close to her heart, and she returned to Germany many times to visit when she was able. Irma helped to preserve the precious and fascinating family history with hundreds of photographs and documents in near perfect condition spanning 100 yrs. in Europe and the U.S.
Irma is survived in the U.S. by her husband James Heling, sons Kenneth Zold and Kevin Pirelli, grandsons Andrew Zold and Jason Zold, daughter-in-law Deborah Trudel and adorable great-granddaughters Aleigha Zold and Lily Zold. She is further survived by very special nephew Gerhard Ruhnau and very special niece Gisela (Ruhnau) Cirillo, both of Heidelberg/Sandhausen Germany, and also by special cousin Ludwig Friedhof (Lauda, Germany) who encouraged her to come to the US.
Irma was preceded in death in Germany by her beloved parents Vitus Peter Bickel and Maria (Eisenhauer) Bickel, very special sister Marga (Bickel) Ruhnau and brother-in-law Manfred Ruhnau, and adoring grandfather Valentin Eisenhauer. In the US, Irma was preceded in death by sponsor Fr. Orth, immigrant aunts Martha and Augusta (Bickel) Orth, Uncle Jacob Orth, and several cousins.
Mama, you hold a special place in our hearts, you were our angel on earth and a unique and irreplaceable person with unique historical and family circumstances. We are beyond sad and heartbroken for losing you. But we rejoice that you are now at peace and will suffer no more as you are surrounded by God’s kingdom and your beloved family. We adore you forever, for all time and eternity, and will never forget you. Please send a smile and blessing down for us now and then until we can rejoin you.
Family will be receiving guests on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Interment will take place on Wednesday, January 27th at Old Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin at 12:00 PM. Due to current restrictions, a limited number of guests will be allowed in the chapel at a time. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.
For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
