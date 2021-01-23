Irmgard (Bickel) Heling

Irma also worked for many years at DW Davies Co in Racine WI, First Wisconsin Bank in Milwaukee, Walgreens and Krogers in various office, financial/trust management and customer service roles.

Irma was warm, kind, funny, witty, outspoken and frank, impeccably organized, responsible and well-intentioned, an excellent cook and had a talent for flower arranging, decorating and fashion sense. Irma also developed many friends during her lifetime and travels. She was extremely tenacious and resilient, bouncing back repeatedly during her lifetime from near insurmountable challenges. She loved dearly the immediately family she had to leave behind in Germany and they were always very close to her heart, and she returned to Germany many times to visit when she was able. Irma helped to preserve the precious and fascinating family history with hundreds of photographs and documents in near perfect condition spanning 100 yrs. in Europe and the U.S.

Irma is survived in the U.S. by her husband James Heling, sons Kenneth Zold and Kevin Pirelli, grandsons Andrew Zold and Jason Zold, daughter-in-law Deborah Trudel and adorable great-granddaughters Aleigha Zold and Lily Zold. She is further survived by very special nephew Gerhard Ruhnau and very special niece Gisela (Ruhnau) Cirillo, both of Heidelberg/Sandhausen Germany, and also by special cousin Ludwig Friedhof (Lauda, Germany) who encouraged her to come to the US.