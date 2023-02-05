Irma Louise Anderson

RACINE - Irma Louise Anderson, 96, (nee Niekamp) passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023. Beloved wife of 58 years to Alan Anderson. Preceded in death by Alan, her parents, Edward and Elizabeth (Baker) Niekamp and her brother and sisters. Devoted mother to Ross (Heidi), Jolene (Michael Morris) and Jane (Jack Spencer). Proud grandmother of Lise, Peter, Nick, Aaron, Ben, Glenn, Annika and Erick. Very proud grandmother of 14 great-grandchildren.

Irma was born at home on the family farm in Ursa, Illinois. She was valedictorian of her high school

graduating class and became the first in her family to attend college, graduating with a degree in home

economics from Carthage College in 1948. She met her future husband, Alan, while students at Carthage College and they married in 1950.

Following her graduation, Irma taught home economics and worked as a hospital dietician until she focused her talents and training in her own home to raise her children. Alan spent his entire career at Carthage College, where he eventually became President. She and Alan were deeply involved in the growth of the college, both in Carthage, IL and later when the college moved to Kenosha, WI. They loved Carthage College and made many deep and lasting friendships with the faculty, staff, alumni and students at the college.

Irma will forever be defined by her love and devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was everything to her and she was always present at the center of every family gathering.

A celebration of her life will take place at Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Avenue, Racine, WI on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM, with visitation at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alan and Irma Anderson Endowed Scholarship Fund, Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha, WI 53140 and/or to Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Avenue, Racine, WI 53405.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude and thanks for the heartfelt and tender care Irma received at the Kenosha Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie.

