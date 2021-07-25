Jan. 22, 1925 – July 20, 2021

RACINE — On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Irene Michna, 96, matriarch of the Michna Family, found peace in her home on the family farm she loved, while surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Irene was born in South Milwaukee on January 22, 1925, to the late Alexander and Sophie (nee: Werhanowicz) Konlock. On June 10, 1944, Irene married Frank C. Michna. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2006. Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Irene was the kindest of hearts, a beacon of love, her quick wit and kind sense of humor made her a bright light to all who knew her. She had a beautiful perspective on life that saw the positive in most things, and her good-natured humor brightened up any day.

Irene’s favorite activities were antiquing, picking wild berries, wildflowers, sunrises and sunsets, chocolate, and the simple pleasures in life. Irene loved babies, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her love, creativity, and sense of adventure continue to reflect on us all.