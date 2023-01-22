Irene Mathews Sipher (LaBelle)

Irene was born October 2, 1916. She was 106 years old at the time of her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Mathews and her second husband, Melvin Sipher; one grandson, as well as several sisters and brothers. She is survived by two daughters: Marlene (Mathews) Hempel and Betty (Mathews) Strike Ortiz; one sister, Angeline Reinhardt; one son-in-law, James Hempel; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews relatives and friends.