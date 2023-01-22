Irene Mathews Sipher (LaBelle)

Oct. 2, 1916—Jan. 2, 2023
FORMERLY OF RACINE/ZAPATA, TX—Irene (LaBelle) Mathews Sipher passed away at 3:30 AM, Monday January 2, 2023, at Falcon Lake Nursing Home in Zapata, Texas with family present.
Irene was born October 2, 1916. She was 106 years old at the time of her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Mathews and her second husband, Melvin Sipher; one grandson, as well as several sisters and brothers. She is survived by two daughters: Marlene (Mathews) Hempel and Betty (Mathews) Strike Ortiz; one sister, Angeline Reinhardt; one son-in-law, James Hempel; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews relatives and friends.
Irene and her husband, Roy were owners of a Jeep Dealership and Mathews Auto Sales and Repair.
Visitation will be January 27, 2023, from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s by The Lake Catholic Church, 7606 Lakeshore Drive, Racine Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers Memorials to Irene may be sent to: Falcon Lake Nursing home 200 Carla Street, Zapata, Texas 78076
