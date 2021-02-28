December 12, 1928 - February 21, 2021

STURTEVANT – Irene L. Christman, 92, passed away with family by her side on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Irene was born in Racine, WI, on December 12, 1928, to the late Alberic and Martha (nee Bovyn) Goossens. On January 25, 1947, she was united in marriage to Alvin A. Christman. Alvin preceded her in death on June 17, 2004.

Irene was a lifelong member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. She served on the Altar Society and worked as a lunch lady for many years. In later years, she worked at Multi Products where she retired.

Irene had a passion for bingo and frequented many bingo halls in the area. Above all, Irene was happiest spending time with her family. She was very giving; always putting others needs first and found a calling for helping others.