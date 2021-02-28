December 12, 1928 - February 21, 2021
STURTEVANT – Irene L. Christman, 92, passed away with family by her side on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Irene was born in Racine, WI, on December 12, 1928, to the late Alberic and Martha (nee Bovyn) Goossens. On January 25, 1947, she was united in marriage to Alvin A. Christman. Alvin preceded her in death on June 17, 2004.
Irene was a lifelong member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. She served on the Altar Society and worked as a lunch lady for many years. In later years, she worked at Multi Products where she retired.
Irene had a passion for bingo and frequented many bingo halls in the area. Above all, Irene was happiest spending time with her family. She was very giving; always putting others needs first and found a calling for helping others.
Irene will be lovingly remembered by her children: Sherry (David) Ystenes, Ken (Jan) Christman, Mike (Cathy) Christman, Donna Foster, and Keith (Cathy) Christman; 13 grandchildren: Jodi (Paul) Emmons, Jason (Barb) Ystenes, Carla (Jeremy) Steimle, Katie (Steve) Reichel, Craig Christman, Anna (Adam) Born, Brittany Christman, Melissa (DJ) McNeese, Matt (Amy) Foster, Peter Vleiger, Jessica Vleiger, Ryan (Brittany) Christman, and Adam Christman; 16 great-grandchildren: Brooke, Ben, and Brynn Emmons, Blaine and Lexi Ystenes, Gavin and Callie Steimle, Allyson and Dane Reichel, Lyla, Chloe, and Morgan Born, Madison and Brady Foster, Graysen Christman, and soon to be Max McNeese; dear friends: Irma Sturicz, Veronica Tryba, Ed Chapin, and Cathie Geyer; along with many nieces, nephews, and their families.
Irene is predeceased by her sister, Mary Christman; brother, Victor Goossens; along with several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, private services for Irene have been held. Irene was laid to rest with her husband, Alvin, at Holy Cross Cemetery on Hwy 32 in Racine. Memorials in Irene's name may be made to St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3126 95th St, Sturtevant, WI 53177). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
God did not put us on this Earth to serve ourselves; He put us here to serve others.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.