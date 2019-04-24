Irene E. Kinnard

June 10, 1932 – April 18, 2019
MANITOWOC (formerly of Racine) – Irene Elizabeth (nee: Levenhagen) Kinnard, age 86, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at her home in Manitowoc on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Irene was born June 10, 1932 to Earl Edward and Florence Loretta (nee: Brown) Levenhagen. She went to local schools and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1950. Irene married Edward G. Kinnard on September 21, 1950 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manitowoc, WI. They have three children: Edward D. Kinnard of Green Bay; Karen M. Kinnard of Oshkosh and Barbara (Mike) A. Eakin of Green Bay.
Surviving are her three children; sister, Linda J. Hamernik of Manitowoc; nephew, Scott Hamernik; brother-in-law, Thomas F. Kinnard of Burlington; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; cousins and friends – including her best-friend from childhood, Joan (Everette) Kasten; and God-sent neighbor, Marlene Stoychoff, of whom Irene called “her angel”.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edward Kinnard, who passed away December 20, 2000; brother, Edward A. Levenhagen; and sister-in-law, Gerri (Charles) Neske.
Funeral services celebrating Irene’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Joseph Hornacek officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 10 – 11 a.m.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
