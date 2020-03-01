Irene C. Olson (Nee: Michna)

Irene graduated from St. Catherine’s High School and was employed by SC Johnson and Modine Manufacturing for many years. On July 19, 1947, Irene was united in marriage to Walter Palinski, who preceded her in death in 1954. On July 10, 1959 Irene was united in marriage to Olaf Olson, who also preceded her in death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by nine siblings, and great granddaughter Angel Winn in 2017. Irene was an avid athlete, excelling in golf, tennis, bowling, badminton, and speed skating. Irene was a long-time member of Meadowbrook Country Club. A good day for Irene would include two to three rounds of tennis and 18 holes of golf. Irene was a lifetime member of St. Josephs Parish.