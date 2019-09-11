Irene A. Johnston
June 28, 1920—September 2, 2019
RACINE- Irene A. Johnston, 99, passed away at Racine Commons Assisted Living on September 2, 2019.
She was born in Racine, WI to Charles W. and Marie (nee Pfeiffer) Dresen on June 28, 1920.
On April 26, 1943, at St. Joseph’s Church in Racine, she was married to William D. Johnston, who preceded her in death on March 23, 2006.
Irene was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Grade School class of 1935, and St. Catherine’s High School class of 1939. Her history at St. Joseph’s Parish includes membership in Our Lady’s Sodality and the CYO. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and was on a committee to form the St. Anne – St. Joachim Society. She was a member of the St. Catherine’s “39ers” Club.
She worked at Western Printing Co., Young Radiator Co., and retired from the Racine Unified School District at Horlick High School.
Survivors are her Son, Tom Johnston; her grandchildren, Mara (Brian) Spring, Luke Johnston, Nora Johnston, Eric Johnston, Adam Johnston (Katie) and Erin Johnston; great grandchildren Ava and Ariel Johnston, and Hannah, Hailey and Henry Spring; her sister LaVerne Donahue: nephew Michael Donahue; nieces Marie (Richard) Blasi, Patricia (Richard) Nygro, and Norma (Charles) Tyler, and their children.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son William (Bonnie), Randall (Lola) and nephew Gregory (Marie) Johnston; mother-in-law Clara Michaud, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Francis (Doris) Johnston.
Irene chose to be cremated. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph’s Church, 1533 Erie Street, Racine, WI on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11am, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Visitation will start before the mass at 10am. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The American Cancer Society. Masses and prayers are welcomed.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.