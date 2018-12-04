Try 1 month for 99¢

February 8, 1930—November 29, 2018

TICHIGAN—Leverence, Ione Shirley, age 88, of Tichigan, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2018.

Ione was born February 8, 1930, the daughter of the late Myrtle and LeRoy Leverence. She grew up at Layton Park Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and attended Norway Lutheran Church when the family lived at Waubeesee Lake during the summers. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1948, UW Madison in 1952, and taught at Trowbridge Street School in Bay View. Ione was a third-generation florist and owner of ‘Leverence’s Flowers’ on South 16th Street in Milwaukee. In 1966, she joined Norway Lutheran Church when she had her home built near Waterford. Ione will be missed dearly by her friends, especially by Cindy Reuter, of Waukesha, who was like a caring daughter to her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 10-10:45 AM with Services beginning at 11 AM at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Rd., Wind Lake, WI 53185, with burial at Arlington Park Cemetery, Greenfield, WI at 2 PM. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials to Lutheran Braille Workers, 13741 California Street, Yucaipa, CA 92399-1450, would be appreciated.

