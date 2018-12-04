February 8, 1930—November 29, 2018
TICHIGAN—Leverence, Ione Shirley, age 88, of Tichigan, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2018.
Ione was born February 8, 1930, the daughter of the late Myrtle and LeRoy Leverence. She grew up at Layton Park Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and attended Norway Lutheran Church when the family lived at Waubeesee Lake during the summers. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1948, UW Madison in 1952, and taught at Trowbridge Street School in Bay View. Ione was a third-generation florist and owner of ‘Leverence’s Flowers’ on South 16th Street in Milwaukee. In 1966, she joined Norway Lutheran Church when she had her home built near Waterford. Ione will be missed dearly by her friends, especially by Cindy Reuter, of Waukesha, who was like a caring daughter to her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 10-10:45 AM with Services beginning at 11 AM at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Rd., Wind Lake, WI 53185, with burial at Arlington Park Cemetery, Greenfield, WI at 2 PM. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials to Lutheran Braille Workers, 13741 California Street, Yucaipa, CA 92399-1450, would be appreciated.
Mealy Funeral Home
225 W. Main St.
Waterford, WI
(262)534-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.