Ione A. Koetterhagen

WATERFORD—Ione A. Koetterhagen, age 92 of Waterford passed away peacefully with family at her side at Waterford Senior Living on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Visitation at St. Thomas Church 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI on FRIDAY, September 9, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. with Mass beginning at 11 a.m. and burial in the church cemetery following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Full obituary will appear in Thursday Journal Times and at: www.mealyfuneralhome.com Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, Wisconsin, 262-534-2233

