Feb. 22, 1930—Sept. 5, 2022

WATERFORD—Ione A. Koetterhagen, age 92, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at Waterford Senior Living Home on September 5, 2022.

Ione was born in St. Martins, Wisconsin on February 22, 1930, the daughter of the late Tom and Mary (nee Wallace) Godsell.

Ione graduated from a one-room grade school and later graduated from Solomon Juneau High School in West Allis, Class of 1948. She worked in the office of the Priests of the Sacred Heart Monastery in Hales Corners. Four years later, she left to marry Cletus Koetterhagen on May 3, 1952, at St. Martins Holy Assumption Church in Hales Corners.

Ione worked right along with Cletus on the farm, until Cletus passed away February 22, 2019, on her birthday. Ione was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, helping numerous times with festivals and dinners put on by the church. She loved to play cards, especially Sheepshead, with her card club group, family, and friends. She loved to watch the Brewers play baseball. She spent a lot of time gardening, cooking and canning. Ione was an excellent cook. She had the right taste buds to make everything taste perfect. Ione always prepared huge meals for not only her family but for the kids that helped on the farm picking up rocks or bailing hay and straw. Ione will be fondly remembered for her good-natured spirit, her sense of humor, her faith and extraordinary work ethic.

Ione was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She especially loved and adored her three great-grandchildren. They brought her much joy when they would come to visit. They would always make her laugh and smile. Her greatest joy though was spending time with all her family, especially during the holidays.

Ione is survived by her beloved daughter, Lynn Raguse; two loving grandsons: Alan (Becky) Raguse, Joe (Brittany) Raguse; and three wonderful great-grandchildren: Eva, Isabella, and Theodore; sisters: Rose Wiza, and Janice (Glenn) Weitkunat; sister-in-law, Bernice Devlin; other relatives and friends.

Ione was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus; her parents; sisters: Margaret Godsell, Florence (Joe) Greil, Mary (Don) Thompson; brother, Celeste “Bud” Godsell; son-in-law, Ted Raguse; nephews: Dan and Dale Wiza; brothers-in-law: Tony Wiza, Ed Weitkunat, William “Bill” (Arlene) Koetterhagen; sisters-in-law: Ruth (Wilbur) Link and Helen Bieneman.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185. Burial in the Church Cemetery following Mass. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Church.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233