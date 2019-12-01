Iona Irene Post
Iona Irene Post

RACINE – Iona Irene Post, 82, passed away peacefully at her home on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Iona’s life at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 1 pm with Pastor John Bodnar officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 am until the time of service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. To view Iona’s full obituary and to share online condolences please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

