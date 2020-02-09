Ingrid Maria Howard

Funeral Services for Ingrid will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Strouf Funeral Home at 1 p.m. The family will receive guests on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made payable to Strouf Funeral Home in memory of Ingrid.