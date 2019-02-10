Try 1 month for 99¢

October 18, 1927—February 8, 2019

RACINE—Inga Harrits, 91, passed away on Friday February 8, 2019 at Bay Harbor with her family by her side.

She was born in Tornby, Denmark on October 18, 1927, the daughter of the late Aage and Johanne (nee: Larsen) Christiansen. Inga came to Racine on January 16, 1952. On August 20, 1955, she was united in marriage to John Harrits. He preceded her in death on June 24, 1997. Inga married Clair Jenn on November 15, 2003. She worked for Racine Visiting Nurses Association, retiring in May of 1985. Inga was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.

Surviving are her husband, Clair, daughter, Lynn (Mark) Svendsen and son, Peter (Pia) Harrits; grandchildren, Emily (Joseph) Matson, Matthew (Amanda) Svendsen, Helena Harrits and Jason Harrits; great-grandchildren, Colton Matson and Ava Svendsen; stepchildren, David, Barbara, Thomas (Megan) and Mark (Becky) Jenn; step-grandchildren, Colby, Eli, Luke and Scott Jenn; brothers, Henning (Esther) and Poul (Krista) Christiansen; sisters, Grete Christiansen and Jonna (Jon) Hald and sister-in-law, Shirley Harrits. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Inga was preceded in death by her first husband, John; brothers, Egon and Orla (Edith) Christiansen; sister, Katherine (Arne) Pedersen and brothers-in-law, Arnold Harrits and Karsten Christiansen.

Memorial services will be held at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection has been suggested by the family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

