Inez "Joann" Oliver

January 27, 1931—January 9, 2019
WATERFORD—Oliver, Inez “Joann” (nee. Gearhart) age 87, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2019 at Bay at Burlington care facility. Joann was born on January 27, 1931 in Williamstown, PA, the daughter of the late John Forest and Doris Virginia (nee. Sargant) Gearhart. She graduated Tower City PA High School and continued her education at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Education. On Feb. 6, 1953 in Palmyra, N.J. she married Edward Thomas Oliver who has preceded her in death. The couple raised four children. Joann was a Physical Education teacher and worked as a social worker for the Association for the Blind in Pennsylvania. After moving to Wisconsin, she became a proud member of Norway Lutheran Church, where she played in the Bell Choir and helped with church dinners and activities. In her early days she enjoyed camping, had a love for giraffes, and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her loving family.
Joann is survived by two children, Edward Jr. “Ned” (April) of Neenah, WI and Curt (Jenny) of Waterford; daughter-in-law, Pam Oliver, son-in-law, Joe Dufour, grandchildren, Joshua (Jenni) Oliver, Nathan Oliver, Becky (Kurt) Koenitzer, Erikia (Brandon) Hobus, Alan Oliver, Kayla (Ryan) Schwarz, Jenna Oliver, Kelly (Jesse) Benike and Kathryn Schulz. She is further survived by eight great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward Oliver Sr., two children, Ginny Dufour and Michael Oliver.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 from 10-11:45 AM, with services beginning at 12:00 noon at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, WI 53185. A reception luncheon will be served in the church hall following services. Private Inurnment at a later date in Norway Hill Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Norway Lutheran Church.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
