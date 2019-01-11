Inez “Joann” Oliver

Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERFORD - Oliver, Inez “Joann” (nee. Gearhart) age 87 of Waterford passed away peacefully on January 9, 2019 at Bay at Burlington care facility.

Visitation Tuesday January 15th 10-11:45 AM at Norway Lutheran Church 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, Wisconsin. Services will begin at 12:00 Noon. Reception luncheon served in the church hall following services. Private Inurnment at a later date in Norway Hill Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Norway Lutheran Church. Full obituary will appear in Sunday January 13th edition of Journal Times or on our website www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

