Inez “Joann” Oliver
WATERFORD - Oliver, Inez “Joann” (nee. Gearhart) age 87 of Waterford passed away peacefully on January 9, 2019 at Bay at Burlington care facility.
Visitation Tuesday January 15th 10-11:45 AM at Norway Lutheran Church 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, Wisconsin. Services will begin at 12:00 Noon. Reception luncheon served in the church hall following services. Private Inurnment at a later date in Norway Hill Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Norway Lutheran Church. Full obituary will appear in Sunday January 13th edition of Journal Times or on our website www.mealyfuneralhome.com.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.