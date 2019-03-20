Identity of pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle released
KENOSHA — Police have released the identity of the woman who was struck and killed after being hit by a vehicle in the 11500 block of 52nd Street (Highway 158) Monday morning.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Desiree Williams of Milwaukee, according to a news release issued by Kenosha Police Wednesday afternoon.
At 5:16 a.m. Monday, police and fire crews were dispatched to just south of Kenosha Airport and just north of the former Dairyland Greyhound Park. Williams was transported by ambulance to the St. Catherine’s campus of Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, where she died.
Police have not yet identified the driver but said he was a man who was cooperating with the investigation.
The Wisconsin State Patrol accident investigation team is assisting Kenosha Police with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Planned Parenthood spends $120K to help Neubauer
MADISON — An arm of Planned Parenthood is spending $120,000 to help the campaign of Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer.
She is the liberal’s choice in the officially nonpartisan race against conservative-backed Brian Hagedorn. The election is April 2.
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin says in a report filed this week with state regulators that it’s spending $100,000 on digital ads in support of Neubauer.
It’s spending another $20,000 on canvassing.
Planned Parenthood endorsed Neubauer, who is from Racine, earlier this month.
Hagedorn called Planned Parenthood a “wicked organization” in a personal blog he kept in the mid-2000s.
Other outside liberal groups, including the Service Employees International Union, are spending at least $400,000 to help Neubauer.
Hagedorn has gotten far less outside money, with the conservative Americans for Prosperity spending just over $17,000.
Police identify victims in fatal crash
ROCK RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified two people killed when their snowmobiles collided on a trail in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The Alger County sheriff’s office says 21-year-old Douglas Show of Mill Run, Pennsylvania, and 54-year-old John Shadian of Kenosha died Monday night in Rock River Township. Show and Shadian were thrown from the snowmobiles and pronounced dead at the scene after crashing head-on.
An investigation reveals that excessive speed is believed to be the cause of the accident.
Rock River Township is southeast of Marquette.
Toddler found wandering in Beloit wearing only diaper
BELOIT — Police in Beloit have reunited a toddler with his mother after the youngster was found wandering in a neighborhood wearing only a diaper.
A passer-by spotted the child, estimated at 2 or 3 years old, and called 911 about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures were in the 30s. Police say the child was not injured. Officers canvassed the neighborhood and located his mother in about an hour.
Child protective services were called to help with an investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.