Ilsa Ann Hilpert-Bruner

June 22, 1956—April 17, 2021

KINGWOOD, Texas—Ilsa passed away suddenly from several illnesses in which she proved to be a relentless fighter. Her many friends throughout the country with most residing in Racine, knew her as an avid horse and animal lover and her love of golf.

She ran a private horse riding and boarding faculty in Racine before moving to TX for health reasons in 2013. Ilsa was a graduate of the Prairie School class of 1975 and attended Jacksonville University in Florida as well as UW Stevens Point. She earned her MS at UWM in Milwaukee and was in private practice as a masters level psychotherapist before becoming owner of North Wind Farm.

Ilsa was preceded in passing by her parents, Dr. Frank Moth Hilpert and Mildred Willie Wilson of Racine. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Bruner of Kingwood, TX; sisters-in-law: Leslie Bruner of Naples, FL and Wendy Bruner from, Four Oaks, NC.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff throughout Kingwood, TX and surrounding areas who would always go out of their way to help Ilsa using the latest in medical advances.

A service for friends will happen in Racine most likely during the summer.

In lieu of flowers, if people so desire, the family ask for donations to be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the ASPCA.