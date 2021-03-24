February 25, 1940—March 17, 2021

LAKE TOMAHAWK—Ida Mary Ann Niebur (nee Conrad), age 81, of Lake Tomahawk, WI passed away March 17, 2021 with her family by her side. Ida was born on February 25, 1940 to Tony and Ida Conrad (Kraftschenk) of Racine, WI. Ida grew up in Racine, Wisconsin where she was united in marriage on November 7, 1959 to her true love, Wilbur Niebur and raised two children, Alan and Michelle.

Ida is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilbur Niebur; both her father and mother, Tony and Ida Conrad; grandchildren angels: Emma and William Niebur; sister and brother-in-law: Doris and Russ Wiskirchen; sister-in-law, Betty and Orville Cleven; sister-in-law, Lois and Jerry Kaplan; brother-in-law, Burt and Helen Niebur; niece, Cathie Wiskirchen; nephew, Andrew Wiskirchen.