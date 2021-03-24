February 25, 1940—March 17, 2021
LAKE TOMAHAWK—Ida Mary Ann Niebur (nee Conrad), age 81, of Lake Tomahawk, WI passed away March 17, 2021 with her family by her side. Ida was born on February 25, 1940 to Tony and Ida Conrad (Kraftschenk) of Racine, WI. Ida grew up in Racine, Wisconsin where she was united in marriage on November 7, 1959 to her true love, Wilbur Niebur and raised two children, Alan and Michelle.
Ida is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilbur Niebur; both her father and mother, Tony and Ida Conrad; grandchildren angels: Emma and William Niebur; sister and brother-in-law: Doris and Russ Wiskirchen; sister-in-law, Betty and Orville Cleven; sister-in-law, Lois and Jerry Kaplan; brother-in-law, Burt and Helen Niebur; niece, Cathie Wiskirchen; nephew, Andrew Wiskirchen.
Ida is survived by her son, Alan (Annette) and three stepdaughters; Kristen, great granddaughter, Hannah, Megan and great grandson, Colton; Lauren and great grandson, Liam; daughter, Michelle and her five daughters; granddaughter, Shannah (Francisco Aguilar) and twin great grandsons: Brandon and Daniel; granddaughter, Tamara (Marco Villalobos, Sr.) and great granddaughter, Sofia and great grandson, Marco, Jr.; granddaughter, Brenna (Axel Castro) and great granddaughters: Kayleigh and Khloe; granddaughters: Tia and Olivia; nieces and nephews: Richard (Carol) Cleven and children; Betty Ann (Pat) Decker and children; Donna Lepianka, Bob (Rachel) Kaplan and children; Linda (Tim) Akin and children; Tad Niebur, Vickie (Ron) Hinkle and children and Peggy (Ed) Phillips and children. Michael Wiskirchen (Beth) and children; Tony Wiskirchen (Becky) and children; Richard Wiskirchen (Donna) and children; Charles Wiskirchen (Tracy) and children.
Ida was a long-time resident of Racine, WI and graduated from Lutheran High School. Her passion was taking care of her family and her many dogs. Ida drove a school bus for special needs children for many years until she retired with Bill and built a beautiful log home in the Northwoods. Ida was a die-hard sports fan and especially enjoyed watching Packer games. Ida and Bill proudly raised their loving family and the many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a family and friends gathering will be held later in Racine, WI. Please contact Alan or Michelle for more information. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville, is assisting the Niebur family with the arrangements.
An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.
