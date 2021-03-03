Ida L. Palaitis, 100, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at The Woods of Caledonia. Funeral Services for Ida will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Racine Bible Church (12505 Spring St.) at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment to follow.