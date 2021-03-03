Ida L. Palaitis, 100, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at The Woods of Caledonia. Funeral Services for Ida will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Racine Bible Church (12505 Spring St.) at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment to follow.
Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
262-632-5101
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.