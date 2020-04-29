Ida 'Katie' Farris

Katie leaves to cherish her five children; Joyce, Ron (Corinda), Rodney and Ricky of Racine, and Yvette (Anthony) of Milwaukee; 19 grandchildren, (eldest grandson Donte Adams, special grandson Rickie Stevens); 13 great-grandchildren, ( special great-granddaughter Ava Anderson); three great-great grandchildren, three sisters; Joannne Powell and Mary Williams of Racine, WI, and Luberta (Murray) Anthony of Mississippi; and a host of nieces (special niece Ann Kirkwood), nephews and friends.

Services for Katie will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/7KBlwTpJczE on Saturday beginning at 12:45 pm (service will start at 1 pm). In memory of Katie, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.