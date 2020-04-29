Ida 'Katie' Farris

April 25, 1943 – April 23, 2020
RACINE—Ida “Katie” (Tucker) Farris received her angel wings and peacefully transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joanna and Travis Tucker Sr.; brothers Willie Hudson, Ora Lee Tucker, Travis Tucker Jr., and Johnny Barry Tucker; sisters Queen Ann Brown, Alberta Logan, Mildred Tucker-Wray, and grandson Dectrice Spann and daughter-in-law Sonya Pulliam-Farris.
Katie leaves to cherish her five children; Joyce, Ron (Corinda), Rodney and Ricky of Racine, and Yvette (Anthony) of Milwaukee; 19 grandchildren, (eldest grandson Donte Adams, special grandson Rickie Stevens); 13 great-grandchildren, ( special great-granddaughter Ava Anderson); three great-great grandchildren, three sisters; Joannne Powell and Mary Williams of Racine, WI, and Luberta (Murray) Anthony of Mississippi; and a host of nieces (special niece Ann Kirkwood), nephews and friends.
Services for Katie will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/7KBlwTpJczE on Saturday beginning at 12:45 pm (service will start at 1 pm). In memory of Katie, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.
