Iceola B. Edward

Iceola was born in Priscilla, MS on July 9, 1939. She married David Gresham who preceded her in death on December 8, 2003. Iceola was a very giving person, she cared for others, and loved to cook for everybody. If you stopped by, you would not go away hungry. She also made sure to have a bowl of treats/candy on the table for everyone. Iceola went back to school in 2000 and obtained her Certified Nursing Assistant license. She worked a number of different jobs in her lifetime. She also enjoyed spending time reading the bible, doing word search books, and was a collector of many things. Most of all, she loved her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.