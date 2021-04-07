RACINE—Iceola B. Edward, 81, passed away at home on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Iceola was born in Priscilla, MS on July 9, 1939. She married David Gresham who preceded her in death on December 8, 2003. Iceola was a very giving person, she cared for others, and loved to cook for everybody. If you stopped by, you would not go away hungry. She also made sure to have a bowl of treats/candy on the table for everyone. Iceola went back to school in 2000 and obtained her Certified Nursing Assistant license. She worked a number of different jobs in her lifetime. She also enjoyed spending time reading the bible, doing word search books, and was a collector of many things. Most of all, she loved her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Hayes (Shorty) Edward Jr, Quaton Edward, Nigel (Tina) Edward, Les Edward, Tomango Gresham, Demond (Tammy) Edward, and Michelle Viverette; grandchildren: Dontae Edward, Tatianna Viverette, Jatiana Viverette, Tyrone Viverette Jr, Azarian Chavez, Isaiah Chavez, Crystal Osborne, and Marquis Walls; great grandchildren: Khloe Edward, Bently Viverette, Avery Viverette, King’ston Mason, A’niya Viverette, A’pollo Viverette, Harlem Viverette and Rylan Chavez; and her sisters, Inez Flanagan, Mary Ette Christian; and her brother, James Brown. Iceola is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Regina Edward; son, Adrian “Chico” Edward; a sister and three brothers.
The family would like to thank Iceola’s friends Tracy “Hollywood” and Buster who lived in her building for all the assistance, support, and companionship they provided to her.
A funeral service for Iceola will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Mound Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a visitation at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.