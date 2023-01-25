Hunter J. Hanson

Hunter was born in Racine, WI on December 15, 1998 to Scott M. Hanson and Kerri J. (nee: Zinke) Hanson. He attended Washington Park High School and was quite the talented mechanic for anything with a steering wheel and motor. Hunter had an infectious grin on his face much of the time, was well liked by the older generations, was always willing to help out anyone in need with anything, and was constantly making others laugh. Above all, Hunter loved nothing more than spending time with his entire family.