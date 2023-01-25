Hunter J. Hanson

Dec. 15, 1998 – Jan. 16, 2023
RACINE — Hunter Joseph Hanson, age 24, was tragically taken from us on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Hunter was born in Racine, WI on December 15, 1998 to Scott M. Hanson and Kerri J. (nee: Zinke) Hanson. He attended Washington Park High School and was quite the talented mechanic for anything with a steering wheel and motor. Hunter had an infectious grin on his face much of the time, was well liked by the older generations, was always willing to help out anyone in need with anything, and was constantly making others laugh. Above all, Hunter loved nothing more than spending time with his entire family.
Surviving are his devastated mom & dad, Kerri Hanson & Scott Hanson; brothers: Scott G. (Lizz Martinez) Hanson & Dylan Hanson; sister, Karlee (Ruben Heckel) Hanson; niece, Jhoella Heckel; nephew, soon to be born in May 2023; grandmother, Grandma Sharon; aunt, Terri (Greg) Ailes; uncles: Steve & Jeff Hanson; cousins, other relatives & friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Hunter was preceded in death by grandparents, Jerry & Janice Zinke; and Donald Hanson.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects to Hunter with a viewing at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Please continue to keep Hunter’s entire family in your thoughts & prayers.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000