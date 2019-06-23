November 14, 1935—June 17, 2019
FRANKSVILLE—Hugo H. Leitzke, 83, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, surrounded by his children after a 5-month battle with lung and brain cancer. He faced this diagnosis with determination to give it his best try. As has been his tradition in all of his life, he asked his children not to worry and protected us from the worst, as best as he could even to the end.
Hugo was born on November 14, 1935, in Chicago, IL to Hugo A. and Irma (Née: Stendel) Leitzke. He graduated from Lane Technical High School in Chicago. He spent his career in the auto industry, first in the parts department of Ford dealerships and then later as a self-employed business man. For 47 years he serviced the auto industry with detail supplies, advertising and used car improvement supplies for new and used car dealerships in the Racine and Kenosha area. His business, H & D Auto Parts, Inc. was recognized as many as the cowboy in the van. Hugo excelled at customer service and many of his customers became long time friends. Hugo spent much of his life growing up on a farm and continued that tradition with smaller acreage hobby farms in his later life. He was also an avid animal lover and over the years had pigs, sheep, cows and several beloved horses and dogs. Hugo always believed the best of everyone he met. His ears and heart were always open to listen, and give the best advice for success. He was always happy to help anyone that needed a helping hand whether it was fixing an automobile, a farm tractor, a farm implement or a fence row. His children were the most important thing in his life. He did whatever he could to see them happy and each of us would say he was a best friend and someone you could always count on.
Hugo is survived by his sons, Mark W. Leitzke of Racine, Christopher J. Leitzke of Racine, Douglas J Leitzke of Waupaca, WI; daughter, Vickie (Jim) Arnold of Edgerton, WI; grandchildren, Jeremy Leitzke, Tiffani Leitzke, Brittanie Durrant (Eric), Jayme Leitzke, Mark J. Leitzke, Mathew J. Leitzke (Nicole), Mitchell J. Leitzke (Laurel), Katelynn M. Arnold, Thomas J. Arnold; great-grandchildren, who lovingly called him 2-Gpa, Destiny Heshke, Kelsey Swenson, John Leitzke, Brooklyn Leitzke, Blake and Hunter Nowak, Walker, Trinity and Kylie Durrant, Bryson Leitzke, Brandy Leitzke, Kolten and Ruthie Leitzke, Finley and Chloe Leitzke; and brother, Alan Wezalis of Palantine, IL. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Darlene Ernst; father, Hugo A Leitzke; step-mother, Elenor Leitzke; mother, Irma Wezalis; step-father, Martin Wezalis; and brother, Walter Leitzke.
A memorial service to celebrate Hugo’s life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, 5:30pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant. Visitation will be from 1:30pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family for a memorial for therapeutic horseback riding for the handicapped to be setup at a later date.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
