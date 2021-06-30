June 12, 1935—June 21, 2021

OAK CREEK—Mr. Hugh W. Souter, 86, passed away at Season’s Hospice, Oak Creek, WI on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet at New Omega Baptist Church on Friday, July 2, 2021 for a visitation at 10:00 a.m.

A celebration of life will began at 11:00 a.m. Please see funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403, (262)-632-7300.

reidsgoldengate.com. MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR THE SERVICES INSIDE NEW OMEGA CHURCH.